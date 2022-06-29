Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.88

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 3265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

