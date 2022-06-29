Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

HARP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $68.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 994.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 547,689 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,166,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

