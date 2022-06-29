Harmony Hits Market Capitalization of $248.07 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Harmony has a total market cap of $248.07 million and $61.39 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Harmony Coin Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,509,361,533 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,023,533 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

