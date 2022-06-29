Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Update

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the May 31st total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. Hang Seng Bank has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

