Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,105,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460,366 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after buying an additional 915,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after buying an additional 289,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

