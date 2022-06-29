GYEN Price Hits $0.0073 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One GYEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $19.99 million and $294,894.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00178478 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.37 or 0.01280933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00082036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014930 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

