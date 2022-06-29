Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GKP)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share by the oil production company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GKP opened at GBX 273 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of GBX 139.11 ($1.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 321 ($3.94). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 269 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.22. The company has a market capitalization of £590.36 million and a P/E ratio of 4.51.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GKP. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 310 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gulf Keystone Petroleum to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.68) target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.