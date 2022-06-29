Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Trading Down 1.2%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.05. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, crackers, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, tortillas, savory snacks, candy, packaged goods, and other products.

