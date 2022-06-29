Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of GPI traded down $3.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,120. Group 1 Automotive has a twelve month low of $145.72 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.53.
In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.
