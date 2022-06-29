Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 2.9% This Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. During the last week, Grin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0704 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.92 million and approximately $42,228.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,113.99 or 0.05542984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00263818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.19 or 0.00612952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00076149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00531307 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

