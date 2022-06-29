Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Cut to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s current price.

GWO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.80.

GWO stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 189,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,397. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$30.39 and a 1-year high of C$41.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.30. The company has a current ratio of 25.31, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$9.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claude Généreux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$32.55 per share, with a total value of C$195,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$195,300.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

