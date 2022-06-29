Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 81,825 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 645,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,825 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 190,941 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,678,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,829 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

