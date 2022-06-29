Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,830 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after acquiring an additional 420,901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after purchasing an additional 105,302 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,445,000 after purchasing an additional 140,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 637,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,768,000 after purchasing an additional 48,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,462. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

