Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,504 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,463 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock worth $4,269,519 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

DVN traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.01. 99,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,265,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

