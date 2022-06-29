Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

XME stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. 231,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,932,814. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $38.65 and a twelve month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

