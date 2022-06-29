Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 84,796 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 76.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 1.79% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPXI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,488,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,352,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 410.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 73,813 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,100,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 60,087 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. 57,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $70.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

