Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 5,774 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 385.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMHQ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,534. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

