Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 373 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $323.21. 11,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $330.85. The company has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.31.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $48,352,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,305,449 shares of company stock valued at $404,243,739 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

