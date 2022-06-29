Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 2,732 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

CRM traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $171.40. 63,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,923,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $418,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,007,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,777,846. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

