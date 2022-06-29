Graviton (GTON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.95 Million

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,808.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.12 or 0.19412897 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00181183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00078171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015889 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

