Graviton (GTON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10,944.00

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.02457167 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00183291 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00014753 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars.

