Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.37. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 23.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

