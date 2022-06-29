Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 91.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.2%.
NYSE:GPMT opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.37. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.