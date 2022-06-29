Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 95.8% in June

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRMC opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Get Goldrich Mining alerts:

Goldrich Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goldrich Mining Company, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and associated base, and precious metals. Its mineral properties include the Chandalar property consisting of 426.5 acres as twenty-one federal lode claims, one patented federal placer claim, and one patented federal mill site and 22,432 acres of unpatented State of Alaska mining claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldrich Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldrich Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.