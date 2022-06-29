Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC) Short Interest Down 95.8% in June

Goldrich Mining (OTCMKTS:GRMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 31st total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GRMC opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Goldrich Mining has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
Goldrich Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
