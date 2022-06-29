Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Down 0.1%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. Approximately 536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after acquiring an additional 633,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

