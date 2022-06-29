Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Short Interest Up 202.3% in June

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,010,000 shares, a growth of 202.3% from the May 31st total of 11,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

GFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. 412,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,385,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Gold Fields has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.