GNY (GNY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $898,054.41

GNY (GNY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 29th. Over the last week, GNY has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $898,054.41 and approximately $5,996.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

