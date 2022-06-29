Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.96

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.96 and traded as high as C$17.98. Global Water Resources shares last traded at C$17.98, with a volume of 401 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.87 million and a PE ratio of 64.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 381.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.39.
Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$12.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
