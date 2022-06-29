Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of Global Dividend Growth Split stock traded up 0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,177. Global Dividend Growth Split has a 12 month low of 9.75 and a 12 month high of 13.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is 10.79 and its 200 day moving average is 11.62.

Get Global Dividend Growth Split alerts:

Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Dividend Growth Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.