Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,911,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.52. The company had a trading volume of 221,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

