GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 95,998 shares.The stock last traded at $9.97 and had previously closed at $10.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GHRS shares. Roth Capital started coverage on GH Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $504.70 million and a PE ratio of -34.69.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GH Research by 31,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in GH Research by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GH Research by 249.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in GH Research by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GH Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

