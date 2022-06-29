Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Saturday, July 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 122.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Generation Income Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ GIPR opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Generation Income Properties has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

About Generation Income Properties (Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

