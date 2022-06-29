Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $437.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Generac from $533.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after buying an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 95.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after buying an additional 152,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Generac by 94.1% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after buying an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $217.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.94. Generac has a 52 week low of $197.94 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

