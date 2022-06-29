Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,907,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

