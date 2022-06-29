Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.82.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $211.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.86 and a 200 day moving average of $241.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

