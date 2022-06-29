Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

