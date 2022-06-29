Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $223.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

