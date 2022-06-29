Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,596,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,120,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,895,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,047,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

DFUS opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.