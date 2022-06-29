GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.75

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.75 and last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($46.81) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($47.87) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.04.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

