GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.40

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 224940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.04).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The company has a market capitalization of £6.20 million and a P/E ratio of -3.00.

In other GCM Resources news, insider Keith Fulton bought 705,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £28,235.32 ($34,640.31).

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company. It primarily develops the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest Bangladesh. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

