GCM Mining (TSE:GCM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.15

GCM Mining Corp. (TSE:GCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as low as C$3.61. GCM Mining shares last traded at C$3.70, with a volume of 146,389 shares traded.

GCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.24 price objective on shares of GCM Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on GCM Mining from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.14. The company has a market cap of C$348.05 million and a PE ratio of 4.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.83.

GCM Mining ( TSE:GCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$128.35 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that GCM Mining Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. GCM Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

In related news, insider Gran Colombia Gold Corp. bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,168.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 181,700 shares in the company, valued at C$729,452.82. Also, Director Jaime Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.59, for a total value of C$139,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$163,956.35. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 256,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,917.

GCM Mining Company Profile

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

