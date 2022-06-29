Gary W. Ferrera Buys 30,000 Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Stock

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) CFO Gary W. Ferrera bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Skillsoft stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. 981,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Skillsoft Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Get Skillsoft alerts:

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKIL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naspers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $457,500,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth about $10,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 2,285.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,690 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 843,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the third quarter worth about $6,559,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skillsoft (Get Rating)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.