Galatasaray Fan Token Market Cap Hits $7.89 Million (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00011064 BTC on major exchanges. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $915,521.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

