FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0012

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. FYDcoin has a market cap of $755,900.87 and approximately $1,842.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 103.2% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 72.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 620,548,548 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.