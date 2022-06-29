Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 145500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.

About Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM)

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to earn a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

