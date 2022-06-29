Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 145500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17.
About Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM)
Featured Articles
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
Receive News & Ratings for Full Metal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Metal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.