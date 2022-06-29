Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,205 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,378 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 113.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821,810 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after acquiring an additional 437,657 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

