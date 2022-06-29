Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,205 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,378 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% during the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 113.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821,810 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $40,877,000 after acquiring an additional 437,657 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have issued reports on FCX. Credit Suisse Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.
Shares of FCX stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.87 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
