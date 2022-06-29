Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Down to $14.33

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $13.82. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 75 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBRT shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 131.32, a current ratio of 131.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,624,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,431,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,519,000 after purchasing an additional 134,029 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $20,613,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

