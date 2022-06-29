Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Short Interest Update

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides comprehensive educational services in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary educational service offerings are designed to cultivate students' interests and enhance their cognitive and logical thinking abilities. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

