Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,632 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,632 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $114.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

