Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 29,853 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 446,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 356,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $167.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $154.20.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.