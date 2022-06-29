Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 429.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,511 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

